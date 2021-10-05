Four people die as wall collapses during payment of bride price ceremony

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
FG Approves Zero Import Duties For Vessels, Ships Parts - Global Village Extra,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago