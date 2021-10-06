Department of State awards $319 million design-build contract for new U.S. Consulate in Lagos iBrand TV - The Department of State has awarded Pernix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois the $319 million design-build contract for the new U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria. The 12.2-acre site for the new Consulate General is part of Eko Atlantic, a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%