2023: No more excuses, youth participation now a must, says Yahaya Bello
News photo News Verge  - As the 2023 general elections approach, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has enjoined Nigerian youths to refrain from making excuses, urging them to make concrete moves to take up leadership positions.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

