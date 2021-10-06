COVID-19 impact pushing 1 in 6 Nigerian young adults into depression – UNICEF Report

The post COVID-19 impact pushing 1 in 6 Nigerian young adults into depression – UNICEF ... Prompt News - The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health in Nigeria was rising, as one in six [...]The post COVID-19 impact pushing 1 in 6 Nigerian young adults into depression – UNICEF ...



News Credibility Score: 99%