Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder 'after shoving innocent female commuter into oncoming NYC subway train (photos/Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian woman in Queens has been charged with attempted murder after she was seen in a shocking footage shoving an innocent female commuter into the side of an oncoming NYC subway train.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder ‘after shoving innocent female commuter into oncoming NYC subway train (photos/Video)
Tunde Ednut:
Video: Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder after shoving commuter into oncoming NYC subway train
Within Nigeria:
Video: Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder after shoving commuter into oncoming NYC subway train
Monte Oz Live:
LOOK: Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder ‘after shoving innocent female commuter into oncoming NYC subway train
Gist Punch:
Nigerian woman charged with attempted murder 'after shoving innocent female commuter
More Picks
1
Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
4
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen wins his first Serie A award - Soccernet NG -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members -
Daily Trust,
42 mins ago
9
Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match -
Independent,
21 hours ago
10
500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...