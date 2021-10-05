Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jubilation as Super Eagles coach Rohr receives outstanding salaries as team records full house
Legit  - Gernot Rohr has reportedly received the last four months of his outstanding salaries and other emoluments from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and partners.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rohr owed eight months salaries The Punch:
Rohr owed eight months salaries
Rohr receives outstanding salaries as Super Eagles record full house The Guardian:
Rohr receives outstanding salaries as Super Eagles record full house
NFF owes Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr eight months salary Oyo Gist:
NFF owes Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr eight months salary
Rohr owed Eight Months Salaries My Celebrity & I:
Rohr owed Eight Months Salaries
Unpaid Salaries: Good news for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr - Soccernet NG SoccerNet Nigeria:
Unpaid Salaries: Good news for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr - Soccernet NG
Super Eagles manager, Rohr owed eight months salaries | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Super Eagles manager, Rohr owed eight months salaries | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
3 FG Approves Zero Import Duties For Vessels, Ships Parts - Global Village Extra, 24 hours ago
4 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 23 hours ago
6 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 21 hours ago
7 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info