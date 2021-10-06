Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They wanted to promote my body instead of my craft – Niyola finally opens up on why she left EME
Correct NG  - Nigerian singer and songwriter, Niyola, has finally disclosed why she left Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment, EME records The songstress was signed to EME in 2012 but she quietly exited the label due to undisclosed reasons.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

They Wanted to Promote My Body Instead of My Craft – Niyola Finally Opens Up On Why She Left EME Naija on Point:
They Wanted to Promote My Body Instead of My Craft – Niyola Finally Opens Up On Why She Left EME
"Banky W Wanted To Promote My Body Instead Of My Music" – Niyola Reveals Why She Left EME Kanyi Daily:
"Banky W Wanted To Promote My Body Instead Of My Music" – Niyola Reveals Why She Left EME
Niyola Spills Reasons Why She Left Banky W’s EME Gist Lovers:
Niyola Spills Reasons Why She Left Banky W’s EME
Why I Left Banky W’s EME – Niyola Opens Up Tunde Ednut:
Why I Left Banky W’s EME – Niyola Opens Up
Why I Left Banky W’s EME – Niyola Opens Up Naija News:
Why I Left Banky W’s EME – Niyola Opens Up


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
3 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Anambra 2021: We can’t use PDP, APC logos on campaign buses because of IPOB - Lawmaker - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 9 hours ago
8 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info