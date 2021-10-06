Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One month sit at home will stir another civil war — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
News photo Vanguard News  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide laments on the ineptitude of the southeast political leaders to show bravery, heroism, and political will to voice the truth to President Buhari on...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One Month Sit At Home Will Stir Another Civil War — Ohanaeze Ndigbo The Street Journal:
One Month Sit At Home Will Stir Another Civil War — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
One month sit at home will stir another civil war — Ohanaeze Ndigbo Edujandon:
One month sit at home will stir another civil war — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
One Month Sit-At-Home Will Stir Another Civil War — Ohanaeze Ndigbo Infotrust News:
One Month Sit-At-Home Will Stir Another Civil War — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
National Daily:
IPOB sit-at-home order may lead to another civil war, Ohanaeze warns


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
3 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 11 hours ago
7 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info