News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fans Celebrate Wizkid On Social Media to mark World “Wizkid Day”
Gist Lovers
- In 2018, the Governor of Minnesota, USA, Mark Dayton declared October 6th of every year as Wizkid Day, citing several historic feats achieved by the Nigerian singer across the world.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
EE Live:
Fans celebrate world Wizkid day
Mp3 Bullet:
Fans Celebrate "Wizkid Day" On Twitter »
Naija on Point:
World Wizkid Day: Americans And Fans Honour Wizkid On Social Media
Naija News:
World Wizkid's Day: Check Out 5 Wizkid's Major Achievements
Tunde Ednut:
World Wizkid’s Day: Check Out 5 Wizkid’s Major Achievements
More Picks
1
Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
2
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
3
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen wins his first Serie A award - Soccernet NG -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing -
Independent,
23 hours ago
8
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match -
Independent,
19 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Pere speaks on using Maria as strategy -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
