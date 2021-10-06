Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde who seem to have reignited their love after a messy fight on social media, have gotten a matching tattoo.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lyta & His Baby mama, Kemi, Get Matching Tattoos Of Their Son’s Birthday Too Xclusive:
Lyta & His Baby mama, Kemi, Get Matching Tattoos Of Their Son’s Birthday
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde tatto’s their son name as he clocks a year older(video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde tatto’s their son name as he clocks a year older(video)
Singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi get matching tattoos for son Pulse Nigeria:
Singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi get matching tattoos for son's birthday
Lyta & His Baby mama, Kemi, Get Matching Tattoos Of Their Son’s Birthday Tunde Ednut:
Lyta & His Baby mama, Kemi, Get Matching Tattoos Of Their Son’s Birthday
Lyta And His Baby Mama, Kemi Ayorinde Get Matching Tattoo Of Son’s Birthday Tori News:
Lyta And His Baby Mama, Kemi Ayorinde Get Matching Tattoo Of Son’s Birthday


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
3 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 12 hours ago
6 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info