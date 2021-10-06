Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Chief Justice of Nigeria earns only N279,497 monthly’
News photo The Nation  - By Tony Akowe, Abuja Chairman of the House Of Representatives Committee on Judiciary Onofiok Luke has expressed concerns over the meagre salaries of the judicial officers, which he said exposed them to corruption.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

