South-East Against Biafra, Wants Inclusion, Equality – Gov Umahi
Leadership  - The Ebonyi State governor and chairman, South-East Governors Forum, Chief David Umahi, has said that the people of South-East region are against the Biafra agitation, rather they only seeks equal treatment as being done to other components of Nigeria ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

