Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others

News Credibility Score: 99% Sahara Reporters - Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to support to fast and cheaper internet.The tech giant will also back startups to support the continent's digital transformation, it said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.