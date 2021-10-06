Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Senate bill seeks six more campuses for Nigerian Law School
The Punch
- Senate bill seeks six more campuses for Nigerian Law School
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Senate Bill Seeks Six More Campuses For Nigerian Law School
News Diary Online:
Bill seeking 6 additional law school campuses scales 2nd reading @Senate
Prompt News:
Bill seeking 6 additional law school campuses scales 2nd reading @Senate
The Eagle Online:
Senate bill seeks six more campuses for Nigerian Law School
DNL Legal and Style:
Bill Seeking Six More Campuses for Nigerian Law School Passes Second Reading
More Picks
1
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
2
Igbos in diaspora are behind sit-at-home in South-East and not IPOB - South-East Governors -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
4
Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing -
Independent,
15 hours ago
6
Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
10
Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance -
Legit,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...