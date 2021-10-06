Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Talk To Fellow Senators More About Grievances And Less To Journalists —Nigeria's Senate President Tells Colleagues
Sahara Reporters  - Senate President Ahmad Lawan




The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has issued a strong warning to his colleagues to talk less while speaking with journalists.

He noted that Senators should rather discuss among their ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

