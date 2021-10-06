Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A retired employee of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has died during sex romp with two teenagers in Akwa Ibom. It was gathered that the man was found dead in his residence at Udo Street in Uyo, the state capital.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIPOST retiree dies in sex romp with two teenagers in Akwa Ibom Nigerian Tribune:
NIPOST retiree dies in sex romp with two teenagers in Akwa Ibom
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom
Nigerian man dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian man dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom Olajide TV:
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
3 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 12 hours ago
6 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info