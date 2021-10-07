Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross
The Punch
- Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross, has revealed how he persuaded his mum, who is an evangelist, about his participation on the show.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross
Yaba Left Online:
“How I convinced my evangelist mum to allow me participate in BBNaija” – Cross
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“How I convinced my evangelist mum to allow me participate in BBNaija” – Cross
The Dabigal Blog:
“How I convinced my evangelist mum to allow me participate in BBNaija” – Cross
The News Guru:
My Evangelist mum encouraged me to be part of BBNaija — Cross
EE Live:
I persuaded my Mum before participating in #BBNaija— Cross
Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: “How I Convinced My Evangelist Mom To Allow Me Participate In BBN” – Cross
Tori News:
How I Persuaded My Evangelist Mum About Participating In BBNaija — Cross
Kemi Filani Blog:
How Cross convinced his Evangelist mum to let him participate in BBNaija
More Picks
1
Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
4
Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match -
Independent,
22 hours ago
7
500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
10
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...