Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Mr Ogunlesi appeared on a CNN segment with Larry Madowo on Wednesday, where he was asked whether he was in support of the ban or not.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter is banned in Africa CNN Africa:
Twitter is banned in Africa's most populous country.
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he's asked on CNN if he supports the Twitter ban (video)
Tolu Ogunlesi: Twitter Ban A Win-Win For Nigeria And Microblogging Platform Information Nigeria:
Tolu Ogunlesi: Twitter Ban A Win-Win For Nigeria And Microblogging Platform
Watch as Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi disgraces self while defending Twitter ban Top Naija:
Watch as Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi disgraces self while defending Twitter ban
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he’s asked on CNN if he supports the Twitter ban My Celebrity & I:
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he’s asked on CNN if he supports the Twitter ban
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi Within Nigeria:
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi Tunde Ednut:
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi
Twitter Ban: ‘You Know, I’m Not, You Know’ – Presidency Struggles To Defend Buhari [VIDEO] Naija News:
Twitter Ban: ‘You Know, I’m Not, You Know’ – Presidency Struggles To Defend Buhari [VIDEO]
Tolu Ogunlesi in an interview with CNN was asked if he supports the twitter ban, here’s what he had to say. Gist Reel:
Tolu Ogunlesi in an interview with CNN was asked if he supports the twitter ban, here’s what he had to say.
Edujandon:
'Well, So I, I, You Know' - Buhari's Aide Struggles To Defend His Twitter Ban On CNN
Tori News:
'Well, So I, I, You Know' - Buhari's Aide Struggles To Defend His Twitter Ban On CNN


   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info