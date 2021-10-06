Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Niger govt approves appointment of Mohammed Barau Kontagora as new Sarkin Sudan
News photo Daily Post  - Niger State Government has approved the appointment of Alh. Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate. The Government

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

