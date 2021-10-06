Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Cars Destroyed As Fire Razes Federal Secretariat In Nigeria's Capital, Abuja
Sahara Reporters  - The Federal Secretariat building in Abuja is currently on fire.
The complex houses major government offices in in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.












According to a ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fire guts Federal Secretariat in Abuja Ripples Nigeria:
Fire guts Federal Secretariat in Abuja
Breaking : Fire Guts Abuja Federal Secretariat ( Pictures) CKN Nigeria:
Breaking : Fire Guts Abuja Federal Secretariat ( Pictures)
Fire Guts Federal Secretariat Abuja Tunde Ednut:
Fire Guts Federal Secretariat Abuja
Fire Guts Federal Secretariat Abuja Naija News:
Fire Guts Federal Secretariat Abuja


   More Picks
1 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
2 Igbos in diaspora are behind sit-at-home in South-East and not IPOB - South-East Governors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 8 hours ago
4 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 15 hours ago
6 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info