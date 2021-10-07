Suspected mentally-deranged Ebonyi man kills wife, six-year-old son, attacks others

|
1
Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Nigerian teacher wins Facebook award for developing online teachers’ platform - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald,
20 hours ago
7
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
World Bank Upgrades Nigeria’s Economic Growth Projection To 2.4% - Leadership,
24 hours ago
9
Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
“Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago