Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions Trail FG's Threat To Impose State of Emergency In Anambra Ahead Of Poll
News photo The New Diplomat  - We Can’t Rule Out Declaring State Of Emergency in Anambra, Says Malami State Govt, Falana, Paul Ananaba Fault Comment The […]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: FG may Impose Emergency Rule Ahead of Anambra Guber Poll This Day:
Insecurity: FG may Impose Emergency Rule Ahead of Anambra Guber Poll
Anambra Polls: Uproar, as FG threatens emergency rule Vanguard News:
Anambra Polls: Uproar, as FG threatens emergency rule
PDP kicks as FG threatens emergency rule in Anambra over insecurity The Guardian:
PDP kicks as FG threatens emergency rule in Anambra over insecurity
Insecurity: Anambra faces state of emergency ahead of Nov 6 guber The News Guru:
Insecurity: Anambra faces state of emergency ahead of Nov 6 guber


   More Picks
1 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Igbos in diaspora are behind sit-at-home in South-East and not IPOB - South-East Governors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 13 hours ago
4 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 20 hours ago
5 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Pere speaks on using Maria as strategy - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 S/East Has No Natural Resources, Political, And Economic Value — Asari Dokubo Blasts Those Hailing Unknown Gunmen - Eco City Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos and Oyo are headquarters of drug abuse in Nigeria, says Marwa - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info