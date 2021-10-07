Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bello appoints Mohammed Barau as new emir of Kontagora
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has appointed Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Niger Gov Appoints New Emir of Kontagora This Day:
Niger Gov Appoints New Emir of Kontagora
Bello appoints Mohammed Barau as new emir of Kontagora — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Bello appoints Mohammed Barau as new emir of Kontagora — NEWSVERGE
Governor Bello appoints new emir of Kontagora The Eagle Online:
Governor Bello appoints new emir of Kontagora
Niger Appoints Mohammed Muazu As New Emir Of Kontagora The Will:
Niger Appoints Mohammed Muazu As New Emir Of Kontagora
Mohammed Barau Finally Emerges New Emir Of Kontagora iWitness:
Mohammed Barau Finally Emerges New Emir Of Kontagora


   More Picks
1 Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Nigerian teacher wins Facebook award for developing online teachers’ platform - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 20 hours ago
7 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 World Bank Upgrades Nigeria’s Economic Growth Projection To 2.4% - Leadership, 24 hours ago
9 Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info