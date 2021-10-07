Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter Ban: ‘You Know, I’m Not, You Know’ – Presidency Struggles To Defend Buhari [VIDEO]
News photo Naija News  - The Presidency has faltered in its bid to defend the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to suspend the use of social media giant, Twitter, in the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CNN Africa:
Twitter is banned in Africa's most populous country.
Tolu Ogunlesi: Twitter Ban A Win-Win For Nigeria And Microblogging Platform Information Nigeria:
Tolu Ogunlesi: Twitter Ban A Win-Win For Nigeria And Microblogging Platform
Watch as Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi disgraces self while defending Twitter ban Top Naija:
Watch as Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi disgraces self while defending Twitter ban
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he’s asked on CNN if he supports the Twitter ban My Celebrity & I:
Tolu Ogunlesi stammers as he’s asked on CNN if he supports the Twitter ban
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi Within Nigeria:
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi Tunde Ednut:
Twitter ban, a win-win for Nigeria and microblogging platform – Buhari’s aide, Ogunlesi


   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 16 hours ago
3 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen wins his first Serie A award - Soccernet NG - SoccerNet Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 23 hours ago
8 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Pere speaks on using Maria as strategy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info