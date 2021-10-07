Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat messages

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Months after Fancy Acholonu called off her relationship with Alex Ekubo, a new report has surfaced, alleging that the reason Fancy called off her wedding ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogMonths after Fancy Acholonu called off her relationship with Alex Ekubo, a new report has surfaced, alleging that the reason Fancy called off her wedding ...



News Credibility Score: 90%