Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tyson Fury receives strong warning ahead of trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder
News photo Daily Post  - Former boxer, David Haye has warned British fighter, Tyson Fury, not to be over-confident ahead of his third fight with American boxer, Deontay Wilder.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trilogy: I Vanguard News:
Trilogy: I'm going to punish Wilder on Saturday - Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury, Wilder make knockout threats ahead of clash Nigerian Eye:
Tyson Fury, Wilder make knockout threats ahead of clash
Fury vows to knockout Wilder in trilogy fight Daily Nigerian:
Fury vows to knockout Wilder in trilogy fight
Fury promises to knockout Wilder in trilogy fight Prompt News:
Fury promises to knockout Wilder in trilogy fight
Fury, Wilder Make Knockouts Threat At Grand Arrivals In Las Vegas Global Village Extra:
Fury, Wilder Make Knockouts Threat At Grand Arrivals In Las Vegas


   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 19 hours ago
4 Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info