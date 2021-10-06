Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student







The teacher Fredrick Mwangi Linda Ikeji Blog - A 45-Year-old primary school teacher has been handed a 20-year jail sentence for repeatedly defiling a 13-year-old student in 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya.The teacher Fredrick Mwangi



