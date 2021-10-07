Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs CAR: Lagos govt announce closure of roads for World Cup qualifier
News photo Daily Post  - Lagos State Government has announced that some roads around the National Stadium in Surulere will be closed ahead of today’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and the Central African Republic. The match is billed to kick off by 5pm.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

