Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tems did what Cuppy was supposed to do 3 years ago – Fan says, DJ Cuppy reacts
News photo Correct NG  - A man has taken to social media to compare the success of Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy and her music counterpart, Tems. The man identified as Benji, stated that everything Tems is doing now career-wise should have been done by Cuppy three years ago.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

DJ Cuppy reveals location of her husband-to-be The Info NG:
DJ Cuppy reveals location of her husband-to-be
Cuppy Finally Reveals Where Her ‘Prince Charming’ Is Hiding Too Xclusive:
Cuppy Finally Reveals Where Her ‘Prince Charming’ Is Hiding
DJ Cuppy reacts as fan compares her to Tems » Mp3 Bullet:
DJ Cuppy reacts as fan compares her to Tems »
Cuppy Finally Reveals Where Her ‘Prince Charming’ Is Hiding Tunde Ednut:
Cuppy Finally Reveals Where Her ‘Prince Charming’ Is Hiding
Dj Cuppy Reacts After A Fan Compared Her To Tems Tori News:
Dj Cuppy Reacts After A Fan Compared Her To Tems


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers: I broke no laws – Peter Obi refutes allegations - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 See Brymo's Reaction As 2Face Threatens ₦1Billion Defamation Suit Against Him. - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
5 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Police rescue six kidnap victims in Kaduna - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info