Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


State of Emergency: We’ll resist FG’s plot to impose APC on Anambra – Ohanaeze
Nigerian Eye  - Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has come hard on the Federal Government over its threat to impose a state of emergency on Anambra State.It was gathered that the President Muhammadu Buhari government had through the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

We’ll Resist Federal Government’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra – Ohanaeze Vows Naija Loaded:
We’ll Resist Federal Government’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra – Ohanaeze Vows
State of Emergency: We Will Resist FG’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra — Ohanaeze The Info Stride:
State of Emergency: We Will Resist FG’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra — Ohanaeze
Ohanaeze Berates Buhari Over State Of Emergency Plot To Impose APC On Anambra Independent:
Ohanaeze Berates Buhari Over State Of Emergency Plot To Impose APC On Anambra
State of Emergency: We’ll resist FG’s plot to impose APC on Anambra See Naija:
State of Emergency: We’ll resist FG’s plot to impose APC on Anambra
State Of Emergency: We’ll Resist FG’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra – Ohanaeze Tori News:
State Of Emergency: We’ll Resist FG’s Plot To Impose APC On Anambra – Ohanaeze


   More Picks
1 Buhari, Jonathan hold talks in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
2 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
4 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
7 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
9 Newcastle United's £300m Saudi takeover set to go through with the new owners ready to get straight to work - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info