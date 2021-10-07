Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Messi: I didn't make a mistake leaving Barcelona for PSG - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Lionel Messi insisted he did not make a mistake leaving boyhood club, Barcelona FC for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Buhari, Jonathan hold talks in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
2 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
4 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
7 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
9 Newcastle United's £300m Saudi takeover set to go through with the new owners ready to get straight to work - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
