Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members
Daily Trust
- The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) will soon cease to exist once the board members of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC) swings into action.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
DPR Scrapped As Senate Confirms Upstream Commission Board Members
The Nation:
Senate confirms NURC board members
The Punch:
PIA: DPR scrapped as Senate confirms NURC board members
Nigerian Eye:
PIA: DPR scrapped as Senate confirms NURC board members
News Diary Online:
Senate confirms appointment of 4 nominees for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission
The Eagle Online:
Senate confirms board members of Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission
Online Nigeria:
Senate confirms board members for NURC as DPR is scrapped
Naija News:
President Buhari Scraps DPR, Replaces It With NURC
Infotrust News:
Senate Confirms Board Members Of Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission
More Picks
1
Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
4
Teacher jailed for 20 years for repeatedly defiling 13-year-old student -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Lagos To Divert Traffic At Teslim Stadium For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying Match -
Independent,
22 hours ago
7
500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
10
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
