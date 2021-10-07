Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Media Personality Mr Jollof rescued after being kidnapped
Instablog 9ja  - Media Personality Mr Jollof rescued after being kidnapped

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Actor Chinwetalu Agu br*talized by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafran flag outfit [Swipe] - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
6 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Osimhen Pledges More After Winning Serie A Player Of The Month Prize - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
9 Reps summon NNPC GMD over alleged award of costal shipping contract to foreigner - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 Pandora Papers: I broke no laws – Peter Obi refutes allegations - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
