Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
DEFAMATION: 2Face Threatens N1m Lawsuit Against Brymo, Demands Public Apology
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Alleged Defamation: TuBaba Threatens Brymo With N1bn Lawsuit
Daily Trust:
Tuface threatens to file N1bn suit against Brymo
Ripples Nigeria:
Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia after threat of N1bn suit
The News Guru:
Defamation: 2Baba threatens Brymo with N1bn lawsuit
EE Live:
Defamation: 2Baba threatens N1B lawsuit against Brymo
Talk Glitz:
2Baba Threatens Brymo With N1bn Lawsuit Over Public Accusation
Online Nigeria:
Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia after threat of N1bn suit
More Picks
1
Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Pandora Papers: I broke no laws – Peter Obi refutes allegations -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
3
Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
4
UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
6
Reps summon NNPC GMD over alleged award of costal shipping contract to foreigner -
News Diary Online,
1 day ago
7
DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members -
Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
8
How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
See Brymo's Reaction As 2Face Threatens ₦1Billion Defamation Suit Against Him. -
Legit 9ja,
11 hours ago
10
12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...