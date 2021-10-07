Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See Brymo's Reaction As 2Face Threatens ₦1Billion Defamation Suit Against Him.
Legit 9ja  - Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has threatened to file a one billion naira defamation lawsuit against singer, Brymo if he fails to apologize over his claims that 2Face accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Idibia. The recent development ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 22 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 UEFA Nations League Semis: Italy Battle Spain, Belgium Tackle France For Final Spots - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
8 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
9 Reps summon NNPC GMD over alleged award of costal shipping contract to foreigner - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
