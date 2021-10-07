Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS
Sahara Reporters  - SARS was notorious for brutality, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 14 hours ago
