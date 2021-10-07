Post News
News at a Glance
Court dismisses suit seeking reversal of dismissed pregnant police officer
Vanguard News
- A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday dismissed the suit by the Ekiti Government against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the dismissal
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ekiti court dismisses suit challenging dismissal of pregnant policewoman
The Nation:
Court dismisses suit seeking reversal of sacked expectant policewoman
Nigerian Tribune:
Court dismisses Ekiti AG's suit over dismissed pregnant policewoman
Prompt News:
Court dismisses suit seeking reversal of dismissed pregnant police officer
The Street Journal:
Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Reversal Of Dismissed Pregnant Police Officer
News Verge:
Court dismisses suit seeking reversal of dismissed pregnant police officer — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Court dismisses suit seeking reversal of dismissal of pregnant police officer
Pulse Nigeria:
Court throws out suit challenging dismissal of pregnant police officer
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him -
Kanyi Daily,
8 hours ago
2
NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction -
Independent,
21 hours ago
3
N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
4
Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
5
How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
7
National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority -
National Accord,
19 hours ago
9
“Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army -
The Info Stride,
22 hours ago
10
Sanwo-Olu flags off SWAGA’23 in Lagos, drums support for pro-Tinubu movement -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
