Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PIA Will Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production To 4m Barrels Per Day – Petroleum Minister
News photo Channels Television  - Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, has said that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law will significantly boost Nigeria’s potential to achieve its oil production to four million barrels per day.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PIA’ll boost Nigeria’s oil production by 317% to 4m bpd — FG Vanguard News:
PIA’ll boost Nigeria’s oil production by 317% to 4m bpd — FG
PIA Will Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production To 4m Barrels Per Day – Petroleum Minister The Street Journal:
PIA Will Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production To 4m Barrels Per Day – Petroleum Minister
PIA will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 4m barrels per day – Sylva National Accord:
PIA will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 4m barrels per day – Sylva
PIA’ll Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production By 317% To 4m bpd — FG Economic Confidential:
PIA’ll Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production By 317% To 4m bpd — FG
PIA Will Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production To 4m Barrels Per Day – Sylva Global Village Extra:
PIA Will Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production To 4m Barrels Per Day – Sylva


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
2 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 19 hours ago
5 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority - National Accord, 18 hours ago
8 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 21 hours ago
9 Ekweremadu denies EFCC's arrest - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info