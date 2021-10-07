Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate confirms Ogan, Ahmed, others as NPRA board members
News photo The Guardian  - The Senate has confirmed the appointment of four nominees as members of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PIA: Senate confirms four NPRA members Daily Post:
PIA: Senate confirms four NPRA members
Senate confirms NPRA board members AIT:
Senate confirms NPRA board members
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members Prompt News:
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members News Diary Online:
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members News Verge:
Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members
Senate confirms NPRA board members The Eagle Online:
Senate confirms NPRA board members
Senate Confirms NPRA board members Yes International! Magazine:
Senate Confirms NPRA board members
Senate approves new NPRA chairman Republican Nigeria:
Senate approves new NPRA chairman


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
2 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 19 hours ago
5 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority - National Accord, 18 hours ago
8 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 21 hours ago
9 Ekweremadu denies EFCC's arrest - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info