Hoodlums attack, set ablaze Kano-bound train in Kwara
News photo The Street Journal  - A Nigeria Railway Corporation train bound for the northern part of the country was on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 set on fire by some identified hoodlums in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Punch reports.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

