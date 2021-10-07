Post News
News at a Glance
National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan
The Punch
- National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Signal:
National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End of 2021 —Lawan
Ripples Nigeria:
National Assembly sets date to pass 2022 budget
Inside Business Nigeria:
National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End Of 2021 —Lawan
Business Post Nigeria:
NASS to Pass N16.39trn 2022 Budget Before Year-End | Business Post
Star News:
Lawan says National Assembly’ll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021
Online Nigeria:
National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End Of 2021 —Lawan
More Picks
1
Buhari, Jonathan hold talks in Aso Rock -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
2
How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
“Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
4
NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
Dangote Cement paid highest income tax to Nigerian govt in 2020 – Report -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
7
UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members -
Daily Trust,
8 hours ago
9
Newcastle United's £300m Saudi takeover set to go through with the new owners ready to get straight to work -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
