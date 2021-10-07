Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari presents 2022 budget before NASS, says borrowing helped Nigeria exit recessions
News photo Daily Post  - The 2022 budget has been laid by President Muhammadu Buhari before the joint session of the National Assembly with a N6.2 trillion deficit to be funded by borrowing. President Buhari, while laying the budget, defended the borrowing by his government.

