Young Nigerian woman dies 3 days to her wedding Linda Ikeji Blog - A young Nigerian woman identified as Wasilat Attahir, has died three days to her wedding. It was gathered that Wasilat's wedding fatiha was set to hold on Saturday, October 9, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State. A friend of the deceased, Xahreet Uthman Faruq ...



News Credibility Score: 99%