Police rescue six kidnap victims in Kaduna
News photo Daily Post  - The Police Command in Kaduna State says it has rescued six kidnap victims, along Barde/Keffi Road in Kafanchan Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Pandora Papers: I broke no laws – Peter Obi refutes allegations - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
4 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Reps summon NNPC GMD over alleged award of costal shipping contract to foreigner - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
7 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
8 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 See Brymo's Reaction As 2Face Threatens ₦1Billion Defamation Suit Against Him. - Legit 9ja, 11 hours ago
10 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
