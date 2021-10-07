Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Air Peace chairman denies involvement in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala council
News photo Vanguard News  - The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema,  Thursday denied the allegation that he collaborated with the Anambra state government to deploy soldiers to Ihiala Local Government Area.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I am not involved in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala Council ― Onyema Nigerian Tribune:
I am not involved in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala Council ― Onyema
Air Peace Chairman Denies Involvement In Deployment Of Soldiers To Ihiala Council Independent:
Air Peace Chairman Denies Involvement In Deployment Of Soldiers To Ihiala Council
Air Peace Chairman Onyema Denies Moving Military Personnel To Mbosi The Will:
Air Peace Chairman Onyema Denies Moving Military Personnel To Mbosi
I’m Not Responsible For Soldiers’ Deployment In Anambra – Air Peace Chairman Infotrust News:
I’m Not Responsible For Soldiers’ Deployment In Anambra – Air Peace Chairman
Air Peace chairman denies involvement in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala council Within Nigeria:
Air Peace chairman denies involvement in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala council


   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Google To Invest $1billion To Support Cheaper Internet, Startups In Nigeria, Kenya, Others - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 “Ahm well, so I, I, I, you know, I am not, you know, I am”: Tolu Ogunlesi suffers to defend Buhari’s Twitter ban - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 UNIBEN English lecturer allegedly rapes final year student in office - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info