Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch the Moment Davido's Photographer, Fortune was Laid to rest (Video)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Popular Nigerian Singer Davido Photographer, Fortune Ateumunname has finally been laid to rest weeks after his death. MPN reported last Month that Fortune died after he was said to have drowned in a Location. Sharing Videos of his Demise, Fortune was ...

20 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Davido The Punch:
PHOTOS: Davido's Personal Photographer, Fortune Buried Singer, Davido's personal photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, has been buried.
Tears as Davido Pulse Nigeria:
Tears as Davido's official photographer Fortune is laid to rest
Davido’s Official Photographer Fortune Laid To Rest The Will:
Davido’s Official Photographer Fortune Laid To Rest
Davido Mp3 Bullet:
Davido's Photographer, Fortune has been laid to rest »
Singer Davido’s Photographer, Fortune, laid to rest amidst tears in Yaba, Lagos Instablog 9ja:
Singer Davido’s Photographer, Fortune, laid to rest amidst tears in Yaba, Lagos


   More Picks
1 Cooking in BBNaija was a strategy, says Whitemoney - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N279,497 per month ' Lawmaker reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Singer Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde get matching tattoo of son?s birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation - The Herald, 22 hours ago
5 NIPOST retiree dies during sex romp with two teenagers he promised jobs in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum about participating in BBNaija — Cross - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 UEFA Nations League Semis: Italy Battle Spain, Belgium Tackle France For Final Spots - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
8 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
9 Reps summon NNPC GMD over alleged award of costal shipping contract to foreigner - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 Doctors Strike: FG proposes N47bn hazard allowance - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info