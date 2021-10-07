Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tension As Akwa Ibom Village Council Chairman Exhumes Corpse For Failing To Pay Fine
The Will  - October 07, (THEWILL) - Palpable tension and fear yesterday griped inhabitants of Usung Atiat village, in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom state as the village council Chairman Chief Aniedu Okon allegedly exhumed the corpse of late Aniefiok ...

info