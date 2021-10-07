Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tunde Ednut in the mud as Nigerian blogger spills his dirty secret in public
Kemi Filani Blog  - Famous Nigerian controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut is at the end of trolls as another controversial blogger spills his dirty secrets in public. Reactions are trailing the post that pulled Tunde Ednut in the mud alongside his career.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 9 hours ago
2 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
6 Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 24 hours ago
8 At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
9 State Of Emergency: Details Of What Obiano And Buhari Discussed In Abuja Emerges - Naija News, 24 hours ago
10 Man arrested by NSCDC operatives for allegedly sodomising pupil in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
