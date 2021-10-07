Rising Debt Profile: “FG Had To Spend Its Way Out Of Recessions” – Buhari

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority - National Accord,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
“Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
State Of Emergency: Details Of What Obiano And Buhari Discussed In Abuja Emerges - Naija News,
1 day ago
|
10
|
Man arrested by NSCDC operatives for allegedly sodomising pupil in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago