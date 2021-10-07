Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Three years after, Mayorkun set to release new album 'Back in Office' | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Three years after, Mayorkun set to release new album 'Back in Office'..
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Three years after, Mayorkun set to release new album 'Back in Office'
Oyo Gist:
Three years after, Mayorkun set to release new album ‘Back in Office’
Global Village Extra:
Singer Mayorkun Set To Release Second Album ‘Back in Office’
Mp3 Bullet:
Mayorkun unveils title and release date of his Sophomore album »
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him -
Kanyi Daily,
9 hours ago
2
NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction -
Independent,
23 hours ago
3
N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC -
Prompt News,
20 hours ago
4
Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
5
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman -
The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago
6
Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
7
“Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army -
The Info Stride,
24 hours ago
8
At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
9
State Of Emergency: Details Of What Obiano And Buhari Discussed In Abuja Emerges -
Naija News,
1 day ago
10
Man arrested by NSCDC operatives for allegedly sodomising pupil in Jigawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
